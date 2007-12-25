The folks in Europe and Asia have already gotten their presents, and the rest of us in the States will be joining them very soon. So, what did you guys score? New gadgets? Clothes? Movies? DVDs? Games? A coupon for one free sexy time with Jesus Diaz? Let everyone know and we'll see who made off like a ninja and who's crying under their tree.
Question of the Day: What Presents Did You Score?
