We've been buying digital portable MP3 players since they only hold about one album (or read MP3s off burned CDs), but we're flying high with our Zunes and iPods now. So here's a question for you: how many PMPs do you own? List them all in the comments and say which ones you currently use. We're loving our iPhones, iPods and Zunes, but we're also rocking out to the Cowon Q5Ws for long road trips and aeroplane rides.
Question of the Day: How Many PMPs Do You Own?
