Question of the Day: HDTV or SDTV

tvs.jpgAlthough we write about HDTV and HD content all day like all of us have it (because most of us editors do), some of our readers actually don't. We want to find out how exactly how many of you make up this group of resolution-deprived bastards. Vote, and then tell us exactly what type of set you have. Bonus points to the person who has the most number of TVs in their house, no matter what type.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

