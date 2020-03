In an effort to get to know our readers better, we're kicking off a series of polls that will figure out just where you guys stand on certain technologies. We'll start it with a big one: which do you use, Macs or PCs? We'll round all these answers up into a big something-or-other that you guys will like. Maybe we'll even include bar graphs!

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.