Here's a video Lam streamed to me live, direct from his Nokia N95 phone in Tahoe using the qik system. Not only could I see and hear what he was doing in real time, I could even type to him and have the words show up on his phone. It only works on Nokia phones (N70, N80, and N90-series included), but just imagine the implications. You can be shopping and get someone's advice in real time, or snowboarding and showing off everyone else back at Giz HQ how you tumbled and ate it. Much better than having to upload and wait for your Youtube movie to process. [Qik]
Qik Streams Live Video From Nokia Phones, Beats Youtube By a Parsec
