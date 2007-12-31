How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PSPs For Assholes Hold a Shocking Secret

Shock%20Shi-%20GI.jpgThe gadgets you see above may look like your average Chinese knock-offs, but they hold a most shocking secret. They don't play video games or MP3s, but you would be forgiven if you thought as much. You would not be forgiven if you picked one of these bad boys up, as they'd shock the bejeezus out of you—literally.

Each $US3.95 gadget will electrocute anyone who unwittingly tries to utilise them, all in the name of good electro-shocking fun. Bizarrely, the laser point will actually function, where as the others don't. It is not too clear whether it functions whilst delivering a current, but that would make it even more pointless than we initially thought. Smashing. At $3.95, the practical joke is not going to deliver a paralysing blow, but can you afford not to enter the market of electric comedy at that price? [Product Page via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles