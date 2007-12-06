PS3 Rock Band Drums Work with Garage Band

Reader Bill Pendry has discovered that you can easily get your PlayStation 3 Rock Band's drums to work perfectly with Garage Band, the music composition software that comes with every Mac. The "hack" just requires GamePad Companion, a $US15 shareware program that will map the input from the drums into keystrokes. Since Garage Band can use the keyboard to play MIDI instruments, it will work right away. We just wish Bill's friend tried to pull out some crazy Buddy Rich for his video:

[Bill Pendry, Gamepad Companion]