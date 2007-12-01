PS3 HD Video on Demand Service Crashes Into Japan Next Year

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

gthd.jpgThe PS3's still got a long ways to go to catch up to the Xbox 360 in the online space, and their next step toward it with an HD VOD service seems kind of lackluster. It's launching next year in Japan only. And the launch content seems pretty anemic unless you're into cars and racing: "motor-racing vids" and a BBC car documentary. Sony's hoping it'll get people's motors running for Gran Turismo 5. Uh, vroom vroom? [Variety via Game|Life]

