How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

ProRemote Pro Tools Controller May Be Coolest iPhone App Ever (UPDATED)


Here's a killer application that fully realises the possibilities of touch surfaces as specialised control interfaces: ProRemote converts the iPhone or the iPod touch in a wireless control for Pro Tools LE with realtime feedback. While this may seem limited to the audio world, it shows that having this kind of power in such a tiny package could solve the problems of many users.

[UPDATE: we spoke with the programmer, Alex Lelievre, about when to expect the beta and commercial release] "ProRemote will be going into beta next week," Alex told us, "currently the server is Mac only but will be an easy port to Windows later on (one thing at a time!) It is nearly feature complete now and runs on jailbroken iPhones and iPod touches."

While the beta will be here next week, the final software "won't ship until Apple releases their native iPhone SDK and I can convince them to certify the software. So hopefully sometime in late February I hope to have this released." The price? Around $150. Most musicians I know will gladly pay that for this kind of remote control. As Alex puts it:

By the time I have gotten up and walked over to my console 10 times to adjust the levels, I no longer want to play music. This software allows me to control my rig from the drums or my guitar setup and hopefully keep the music flowing.

The ProRemote software is made out of three pieces. The first one is the software on the iPhone, which provides the user interface and real time display of audio signals and timecode. This connects to the server, which is installed in the computer, using a proprietary protocol over TCP ports 8183 and 8184. The server talks to Pro Tools using a MIDI driver in the same machine.

But this little wonder doesn't even stop there: Alex says that he has tested the remote using AT&T's EDGE network, so "you can control your rig from anywhere in the world that has internet or EGDE" although the practical applications of this are limited in this case.

In the future, Alex also says that he plans to use the accelerometer for panning and "wants to sell it if Apple lets me once they certify my code—I assume that will happen after they release they native software SDK in February." We are sure thousands of audio pros and aficionados will be waiting in line for this release. [Create Digital Music]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles