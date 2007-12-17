How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Prince Charles to Appear As Hologram in World Future Energy Summit

charles-hologram.jpgPrince Charles will appear as an "hologram" at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. The system uses a video projector, a screen and a transparent foil to give the illusion that the royal is there, on stage. Apparently, he wants to avoid wasting the resources of flying 7,000 miles with his staff. And of course, previous criticism by the press:

Charles was heavily criticised in January when he and the Duchess of Cornwall flew to Philadelphia with 12 staff to pick up an award from Mr Gore honouring him as an environmentalist. That trip created 20 tons of carbon dioxide.

Looking at all the waste generated by the Bali climate summit and the sad results, maybe they should start using this system for everyone and for all summits, like the Kryptonian senate but without the wacky foil tunics . [The Mail on Sunday]

Trending Stories Right Now

carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles