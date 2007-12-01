As an adult, bathroom activity is meant to be a solitary experience - well, usually - but when kids are first learning to use the toilet, they want everyone and their mother to join them. The Potty Watch from Potty Time puts an end to group potty sessions as it alerts your toddler with music and lights every 30, 60 or 90 minutes to pay a visit to the porcelain throne. The watch is available in pink, blue and green for $US10, which seems too small a price to pay to never hear the words "I gotta go potty" again. [UberGizmo]
Potty Watch Helps Junior Get House Broken
