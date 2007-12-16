This may be the most ambitious portable console we've ever seen...and it's certainly the heaviest. This portable setup Xbox 360 is a 27 kilogram beast that features a PVC tube frame, full-sized LCD screen, Xbox 360, of course, and a generator to make the whole setup run all day. In the words of the young engineers, "As long as your near a wifi spot your good to play some Halo!" On an entirely unrelated note, Gizmodo is in need of more, strong-bodied interns. [techeblog via bgr]
"Portable Xbox 360"...Enough Said
