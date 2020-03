Jin Woo Han's design for a Home Theatre PC concept is certainly innovative. Somehow reminiscent of R2-D2, it has a built-in projector flanked by speakers that you can detach for optimum positioning. The slimline unit has retractable cords and a collapsible keyboard. Gallery is after the jump.

I'm particularly keen on the Harry Porrter DVDs stacked up next to the unit. [Yanko]