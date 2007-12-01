It's not hard to find items with the Porsche logo on them lately - heck, we're thinking that soon you'll even be able to find Porsche dildos. If you'd like to have just one thing with a Porsche logo on it in your household, this little bobsled for your kids might just qualify. It costs $US115, and that's a whole lot less than the car, or even the Porsche >> mobile phone </. It doesn't look half bad, either. [Porsche Design, via GeekAlerts]
Porsche Kinderbob, for Only the Most Chic Kids
