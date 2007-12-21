How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Porn Coming to Blu-ray; PS3 Owners, Jason Chen Very Excited

BDPorn.jpgThe porn industry, having steered clear of Blu-ray and successfully put out titles on HD DVD for the past year, has decided to give the competing HD format a shot. Digital Playground has plans to release Pirates, an adaptation of Treasure Island as I understand it, on BR as its first foray into the format.

Previously, Digital Playground and other porny companies avoided Blu-ray because it's more expensive to produce for and because the Blu-ray camp had its sensibilities offended by the naughty nature of the content. Apparently they got over it when they woke up and realised how much money porn makes, and with the format war far from being over, the porn industry, a big fan of money, decided to just put material out on both. Now both camps can enjoy bruises and razor burn in beautiful 1080p high definition. [CE Pro]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles