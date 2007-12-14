How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Popular Mechanics Call Zune 2, Apple TV 'Worst of the Year'

allardzunes.jpgPopular Mechanics knows how to get people pissed off. They just released their "Worst of the Year" list, and while much of it is the time of crap that I've never heard of that I'm sure is lousy. it has some stuff on it that quite a few people might actually, you know, like. Such as Apple TV, Zune 2 and Pleo. What were they thinking?This is sensationalism to the max. Zune 2 is the worst of the year, really? Are sure it's not at the very least second best? This is stuff that might not have lived up to the editors' high expectations, but it's not the "worst" by any stretch of the imagination. There are dozens of crappy, cheap MP3 players that the Zune blows out of the water, and plenty of mediocre "Internet on TV" solutions that Apple TV makes a fool of. As for Pleo, how is it the worst? Compared to what?

In the end, I'm sure the editors of Popular Mechanics don't really think these things are the worst product releases of the year. But hey, controversy gets clicks and sells magazines, right? Just be a little less blatant about it next year, OK? [Popular Mechanics via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles