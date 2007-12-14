Polarised Mirror LED Watch For the Self-Obsessed

I suppose it goes without saying that the kind of person that would buy a mirrored watch is most likely obsessed with their own reflection. Either that, or they are a bunch of buck-toothed spinach eaters. Still, you can't take away from the clean design and the animated dot-matrix style LED display that can be turned on or off at the push of a button. Not my cup of tea, but I don't need a watch to tell me I'm looking dead sexy. I much prefer to continue living the lie. Available for $US159. [Product Page via Technabob]