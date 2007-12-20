Polar Phone Concept For Winter Gloves and Fat Fingers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

polar_phone.jpgThe Polar mobile phone is a concept piece from Yuta Watanabe that is intended for cold weather climates where thick gloves are obstacles to effective communication. The phone looks to be a bit bulkier than usual, with bigger buttons arranged in an easy-to-press vertical layout.

There are already plenty of phones on the market targeted towards older individuals that feature big buttons and easy-to-use designs, but the simple Polar mobile phone questions whether companies should go a step further and spend more time designing phones that are climatically or culturally specific. [Design Crack via Make]

