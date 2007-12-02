Pogo Stylus Tickles Your iPhone With More Precision

If you have fingers as big as chorizos and want to click with more precision on the iPhone, here's the Pogo Stylus. According to the manufacturer the Pogo Stylus is the first device of this kind for the iPhone and "has been engineered using a patent-pending technology to simulate the touch of a finger on the Multi-Touch display." OK, so, felt. In a plastic roll. Black, gunmetal and silver. $US24.95. Tickle away. [Pogo Stylus]