Pleo the robot dinosaur showed up on my doorstep Friday afternoon, and I figured it would be nice to take it in and introduce it to my dogs. Unfortunately, the dogs gave Pleo the cold shoulder, and that really pissed Pleo off, sending it into an anger-filled rampage against one of the dogs. Let's just say Pleo claimed its spot as the new pet of the house. Poor doggie.
Pleo Meets Dogs, Dogs Don't Like Pleo, Pleo Gets Mad
