If you're one of the lucky ones who are getting a Pleo under the tree this year, you can enhance his "holiday" spirit with the holiday behaviour pack. All you need is a blank SD card and the ability to load that up with the new programming before you shove it into Pleo's gut and reprogram him. There's even a special response when you tap him on the butt, which probably isn't anything like the response we get when we pat our fellow Giz editors around that area. [Pleoworld]
Pleo Holiday Behaviour Gives You an Xmas Dino
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.