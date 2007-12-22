Pleo Holiday Behaviour Gives You an Xmas Dino

If you're one of the lucky ones who are getting a Pleo under the tree this year, you can enhance his "holiday" spirit with the holiday behaviour pack. All you need is a blank SD card and the ability to load that up with the new programming before you shove it into Pleo's gut and reprogram him. There's even a special response when you tap him on the butt, which probably isn't anything like the response we get when we pat our fellow Giz editors around that area. [Pleoworld]