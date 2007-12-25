It's been a year since the PS3 was released, but TechBugTV and gametrailers.com have just figured out that you can tweak two settings to make the visual look not "washed out"&m—the main complaint people have when comparing PlayStation 3 graphics to Xbox 360 graphics on the same game. All you have to do is go to your RGB settings and change "Limited" to "Full", then flip the "super-white" setting to "On" on TVs that support it. Even though YouTube's vid quality looks somewhere between horrible and insanely horrible, you can still tell the difference in colours. [TechBugTV]
PlayStation 3 Settings Tweak Noticeably Improves Visual Quality
