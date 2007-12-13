PlaysForSure DRM Mutates Into "Certified for Windows Vista"

Microsoft probably thinks they're making things easier by rebranding its PlaysForSure DRM as simply "Certified for Windows Vista," the sticker that's slapped on all manner of gear and software. But they're not—they're folding apples into oranges, making for an even bigger flustercuck. Cue confused customers wondering whether newly "certified for Vista" media players will work on XP and why tracks loaded up with FairPlay DRM don't work on their "certified" gear. "Does iTunes not work with Vista?" Sigh. [Microsoft]