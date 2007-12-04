Plate Flipper Sends a Message To Cars You Just Passed

If you're the kind of driver that enjoys passing cars and subsequently giving them the bird, this Plate Flipper will save you time and energy by doing your flipping for you. It's essentially a version of the plate-flipping gadget that KITT had on Knight Rider, but instead of flipping open to reveal another plate, it flips open to reveal a "clever" message like "back off," "c-ya," "10 sec car," or "Honda." Classy this is not. [PlateFlipper via Strange New Products]