Chilling out in the garden simply does not cut it without a 42" plasma screen to compliment your leafy surroundings. Thanks to Cal Flame's U8000 BBQ accessory, you can now enjoy the luxuries of big screen viewing right from your hammock. When closed, the device functions as a bench, but hidden inside is a 42" plasma display with an integrated 4.1 stereo system. The U8000 comes with the obligatory auto rise/lowering function, but it is not clear if these functions are enhanced by appropriate Blade Runner-esque sound bites. We shall forgive any lack thereof, as it is available in various colours and trims. A word of warning: though it does function as a bench when closed, perhaps it is best not to let your weighty uncle in on the sitting action. [Product Page via Product-Reviews]
Plasma Screen in Your Yard is the Pinnacle of Relaxation
