Pizza Box PC Mod Arbitrarily Wins 2007

A modder has officially combined a pizza box and a PC. It's like a stereotype incarnate and it smells delicious. We just wish that the disc tray were modified to eject a steaming slice of pie. Oh, and it'd be OK if cheese got stuck somewhere in the middle, stretching and wrapping around the optical bay. In fact, a little laser-singed cheese sounds absolutely decadent. Here's a picture of what comes inside the box.

Of course, I think I speak for us all when I say, seriously man, Little Caesar's? [techeblog]