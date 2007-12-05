Pirates Stealing XP Twice as Much as Vista, Microsoft Doesn't Know How to Feel

So here's a good news/bad news situation for Microsoft. The good news is that people aren't pirating Vista as much as XP. The bad news is that people are pirating XP twice as much, meaning that even when given a choice between each for free, people are sticking with trusty old XP. They can't even get people to steal Vista, right?! Well, not really.

To be fair, this probably has a lot to do with the fact that Vista is a lot harder to pirate than XP, which is pretty much cake to get for free. I mean, what kind of pirate would willfully put up with Windows Genuine Advantage when they could just not worry about it and use XP? But yeah, I'm sure a lot of people are pirating XP for the same reason people are still buying new computers with XP: Vista is still scary. [News.com]