Pig Toy Gets Completely Squashed, Raises Like Terminator T1000

terminatorpig.jpgAccording to legend, Skynet went on-line August 4th, 1997. Human decisions were removed from strategic defense. Skynet began to learn at a geometric rate. It became self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they tried to pull the plug. It was too late: Skynet retaliated by launching millions of Lokulokus, pigs made out of a gelatinous plastic material that could be squashed against the floor, be completely destroyed, and magically regain their original shape in seconds. And we got the proof, in video:

If this is not the most absurdly amazing toy I have ever seen, I don't know what is. Really. And it's only $3.50 in Japan. Too bad they are probably made of materials that induce hallucinations when licked.

Someone import these, pronto. [Louloku via Gizmodo Japan]

