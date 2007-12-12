How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PHOSPHOR Ana-Digi Watch Features E-Ink Display

e-ink_watch.jpgI suppose it was only a matter of time before a company decided to use the same E-Ink technology found in the Amazon Kindle and Sony Reader on a watch. Now that someone has, the result is interesting but slightly underwhelming. At the push of a button, users can change the watch face design —unfortunately, these changes are confined to a black and white face and various digital and analogue configurations. It is a decent first try, but the technology probably won't be truly useful in this capacity until colour E-ink displays become available. Available for $250. [Product Page via Wrist Dreams via OhGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles