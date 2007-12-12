PHOSPHOR Ana-Digi Watch Features E-Ink Display

I suppose it was only a matter of time before a company decided to use the same E-Ink technology found in the Amazon Kindle and Sony Reader on a watch. Now that someone has, the result is interesting but slightly underwhelming. At the push of a button, users can change the watch face design —unfortunately, these changes are confined to a black and white face and various digital and analogue configurations. It is a decent first try, but the technology probably won't be truly useful in this capacity until colour E-ink displays become available. Available for $250. [Product Page via Wrist Dreams via OhGizmo]