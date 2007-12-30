How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Penryn Laptops This Way Cometh

Vaio%20Penryn%20GI.jpgWe've been harping on about Penryn processors for a while, and with the end of 2007 imminent, mobile Penryn processors are heading for laptops near your lap's top sometime soon. Which ones are to be getting the spanking new Intel treatment? We are glad you asked. Jump for a roundup of mobile Penryn based devices that will be hitting in early 2008.

Acer will be adding to their Aspire line with five new models (2920, 4920, 5920, 7720 and 9920). Their Travelmate line will also gain two new machines (6492 and 6592G.) Fugitsu-Siemans will join the parade with the Amilo Xi 2550 / 2428 and Sony will have a piece of the Penryn pie with four new VAIO lappies (FZ31, SZ71, CR31 and AR61.) We couldn't possibly give you the low down on all the laptops and their respective goodies, but those crazy folks at Notebook Italia have done a great job of detailing the ins and outs of all those above. Hit the links to check them out. If all that has not put you into a euphoric Penryn paralysis, nothing will. [Notebook Italia; Aspire, Travelmate, Amilo, Vaio via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles