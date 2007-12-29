Pear Cables Make It to Yahoo's Worst Tech Products of 2007 List

While sifting through the umpteenth Tech Products of 2007 lists, we stumbled upon this Yahoo! Tech list that contains most of the usual suspects, except one of the entries interested us: Voted one of the 10 worst tech products of 2007 were Pear Audio "Anjou" speaker cables, those pieces of wire that cost $US7,250 and that one reviewer inexplicably called "dancable". Yahoo referred to our report earlier this year that moved James Randi to offer $1 million to anyone who can tell the difference in a double-blind test between those cables and some run-of-the-mill Monster cables. Alas, while there was lots of talk and bluster, it turned out that Pear Cable wouldn't offer its cables for testing, and nobody was fool enough to spend the $7250. Certainly not us. See Yahoo's list on the next page.

Yahoo's Worst Tech Products of 2007

1. Apple TV

2. iPod Battery Replacement Kit

3. Microsoft Surface

4. NBC Direct

5. Palm Foleo

6. Pear Audio "Anjou" speaker cable

7. Ringles

8. SunRocket VoIP

9. Windows Vista

10. Wireless USB

Take a look at the Yahoo site for all the details. [Yahoo Tech]