PCWorld Calls Vista the Biggest Tech Disappointment of 2007

vista-box3.jpgPCWorld has listed the 15 Biggest Tech Disappointments of 2007, and Windows Vista went for the gold. Their article begins, "Five years in the making and this is the best Microsoft could do?" and really just snowballs from there. While PCWorld enjoys Aero, better networking and faster searches, they thought that both the price and third party hardware incompatibilities were unacceptable. And this clever turn of phrase made us laugh out loud:

No wonder so many users are clinging to XP like shipwrecked sailors to a life raft, while others who made the upgrade are switching back. And when the fastest Vista notebook PC World has ever tested is an Apple MacBook Pro, there's something deeply wrong with the universe.

It's true, while Vista is an improvement in a multitude of ways, there is that (large) segment of the XP-using population who knows that there's a hole in the raft and it can't stay inflated forever. But you'd be damned if they're gonna take a pass at swimming for shore quite yet.

And why should they? XP just got a major speed bump in its latest Service Pack update. [pcworld]

Oh, and a note to people mad about the Mac joke, the iPhone came in at #5.

