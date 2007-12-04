PC World's Declaration of Vista Fastest on a Macbook Pro Turned into Mac Vs. PC Ad

I'm sure the editors at PC World didn't think their declaration that the fastest Vista notebook ever was a Macbook Pro would be immortalised in a Mac vs. PC Ad. Of course, PC benchmarks go stale fast. I wonder what's going to be announced at Macworld 08. [Apple via TUAW]
