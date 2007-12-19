Passive Technologies Blu-ray/HD DVD Combo Media Center

We haven't heard much of the UK-based Passive Technologies, but if they keep rolling out with stuff like this lifeStation HD media player, they may yet become a common name—at least in the UK. The player features a HD DVD/Blu-ray combo player, Windows Vista, up to 1.5GB on-board storage, multi-room Crestron support, 1080p HDMI out, RAID and HDCP. We can't find a price on this thing, but since it's from the UK it doesn't seem like it has CableCARD tuner support—which means you're better off looking for something does have CableCARD if you're looking to use this to record your shows as well as watch movies off of. [Passive Tech]