Parrot "Billy" is the newest contender for Official Gizmodo Mascot 2007, were such contests to exist (which though they may, we'd never award a bird the honour since birdfights aren't all that lucrative). Whenever his keeper leaves the room, the parrot mimics his mobile phone ringer, sending the man into a mad dash for his phone...only to be laughed at by a bird.But the best part? The owner has changed his ringer five times, but the bird keeps learning the new tunes, including Nokia theme, Mambo Number 5, the BBC Match of the Day tune, Soul Limbo and No Woman No Cry. And it's funny because we're sitting over here, where one doesn't deal with the mad dashes across the house...or the guilt of eating chicken. [thesun via spluch]
Parrot Mimics Ringtone to Torture His Owner
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.