Parents Build Tardis Bedroom for Their Little Doctor Who Clone

Unfortunately, there is not much in the way of information (or pictures for that matter) of the Tardis bedroom that Steve Baker of Sittingbourne, Kent, built for his 10-year-old son George, but the image included here should give you the gist. Obviously the kid is a rabid Doctor Who fan —an obsession that is only encouraged by the fact that everyone notices that he looks like a miniature David Tennant. Watch your back David—George will probably be after your job one of these days. [The Sun via Peculiarosities via about:blank]