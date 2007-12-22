Unfortunately, there is not much in the way of information (or pictures for that matter) of the Tardis bedroom that Steve Baker of Sittingbourne, Kent, built for his 10-year-old son George, but the image included here should give you the gist. Obviously the kid is a rabid Doctor Who fan —an obsession that is only encouraged by the fact that everyone notices that he looks like a miniature David Tennant. Watch your back David—George will probably be after your job one of these days. [The Sun via Peculiarosities via about:blank]
Parents Build Tardis Bedroom for Their Little Doctor Who Clone
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.