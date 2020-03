If you enjoyed creating the Master Chief papercraft figure, you can now spend your holiday downtime tackling another Halo related project —the D77 Pelican Dropship. Plus, if you are poor or stingy, you could always pass the finished project off to one of your gamer friends as a gift. After all, the gifts you make with your own two hands are the best right? Just don't let anyone know it was completely free. Additional image after the break.

[Download Page via PaperKraft via Ripten]