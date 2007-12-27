Panasonic has announced their development of the world's thinnest internal Blu-ray drive. At just 9.5 mm tall, it's thin enough for laptops but still packs a performance punch. We're talking 2X recording for both BD-R and BD-RE (rewritable) discs, along with BD-R DL support (but we're guessing that the dual layer writing is just 1X...have fun burning those 50GB discs). The drive also supports DVDs with 8x burning on all types of discs. It's priceless for now with Panasonic only shipping units to manufacturers at the moment, but we'll get more details soon when it's on display at CES. [fareastgizmos]
Panasonic Announces World's Thinnest Internal Blu-ray Drive
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.