PAM Lifting Vehicle: Yet Another Segway-like Flying Deathtrap

pam_front.jpgIf you didn't get enough of the Vertipod from last month, another Segway-like flying vehicle called PAM has shown up on the radar —literally. Like the Vertipod, a simple shifting of the weight points the PAM in the appropriate direction. So, in theory, it should be simple to operate (so why do you need a pilot's licence?). More info after the jump.

The $US50,000 PAM is powered by two 105-hp engines that can propel it up to 60 mph. Compare that to the Vertipod's 440cc lawnmower engine, 40 mph top speed and sticker price of $US10,000. That having been said, it is probably not surprising when I say that I would have to recommend the Vertipod as my flying nerd-killer of choice. [Product Page via Gizmag via DVICE]

