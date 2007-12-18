The newest Palm, the 755p, is finally available at Verizon, for $US400 after $50 mail-in rebate. (Sprint has had it for some time, and sells it for $US250 after rebates, etc.) It's got a slimmer design with Internal antenna, accepts MiniSD cards up to 4GB, and comes with support for Microsoft Direct Push technology as well as Google Maps. [Palm]
Palm Treo 755p Now Available from Verizon for $US400
