Today Palm issued a statement warning that revenue for the 2nd fiscal quarter would take a $US30 million hit due to a product that "the company had previously expected to have certified within the quarter." What this mystery product is exactly is not known, and so far Palm isn't talking (no doubt cowering in shame). [Palm via CNET]
Palm "Mystery Product" Screws Up Financial Results
