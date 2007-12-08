Palm "Mystery Product" Screws Up Financial Results

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

palm_hq.JPEGToday Palm issued a statement warning that revenue for the 2nd fiscal quarter would take a $US30 million hit due to a product that "the company had previously expected to have certified within the quarter." What this mystery product is exactly is not known, and so far Palm isn't talking (no doubt cowering in shame). [Palm via CNET]

