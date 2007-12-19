Our esteemed commentator OMG-Ponies already knows what he's getting from his girlfriend on the Chrismukkah gift front, so this pajama warmer goes out to you, Sir. Stuff your PJs (or whatever it is you want to warm up) in this electric pouch and it's toasted gonads before you can say "Bloody Norah, that hurts." $US34.95 from the Solutions catalogue. [Solutions via 7Gadgets]
Pajama Warmer Pouch Warms Up Your Winterwear
