Pac-Man Xmas Tree Offers 8-bit Holiday Cheer

This electronic Christmas tree fashioned in the likeness of a Pac-Man map, complete with Pac Man, power pellets and ghosts, shows the Spanish know what they're doing when it comes to the holidays. Currently in downtown Madrid, the tree not only features all the elements of the game, but Pac-Man and his nemeses are partially animated, shifting back and forth in place.Sure, it would have been cool for the tree to be fully animated, with characters moving freely around the tree. But for now, we'll just appreciate the time honored tradition of ghost chomping. Between the tree and his Christmas special that's on Cartoon Network every year, Pac-Man clearly loves the holidays. [Clipset via Technabob]