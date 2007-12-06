Own a Flux Capacitor: No Concussion Required

It used to be that if you wanted your own Flux Capacitor, you had to hit your head on a toilet. Fortunately, you can bypass that unpleasant experience and purchase one using your superfluous monies. Its functionality is limited to some cool flashing lights and "adjustable power settings," but nothing says you can't mount the thing inside your car and see what happens when you hit 88. Nothing except for the police and the mechanical limitations of that beater you call a vehicle that is. Available for $US220. [Product Page via Uncrate via Wired]