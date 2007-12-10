Over-Competitive Seniors Fight for Wii Bowling Trophy, Vow to Destroy Each Other

We knew senior citizens were using Wii Sports to exercise without the risk of breaking a hip. What we didn't expect were retirees with names like Lefty, Six Pack or The Hook vowing to destroy each other in a promotion video for a Wii Bowling championship, which looks produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for the World Wrestling Federation. Weak of heart? Sensitive eyeballs? Naphthalene balls? Then by all means don't miss this promo, with the announcer shouting: "Who will RISE to the top and who will get LEFT in the DUST?" (Tip to the scriptwriters: when it comes to senior citizens, mentions of "rise" and "left in the dust" are a big no no no. NO.)

I mean, God bless these people, their energy and their happy Nintendo Wii times, but for the love of all that is good and sacred: "who will rise to the top and who will get left in the dust?" Are the producers of this video on a cocktail of blue, green, yellow, orange and purple pills? We don't know. The real question is:

Greenspring's Strikers Dick "8 ball" Pelkey Margaret "Magpie" Simpson Ted "Gimpy" Campbell Marge "Giggles" Krape

Oakcrest Mighty Oaks Cliff "Lefty" LaMason Charlotte "Sure-Chot" LaMason Carolyn "Little Sib" Sibley Louise "Queen of Spares" Ross

Sedgebrook Alley Cats Otto "6 Pack" Rehm Ginger "Ginger Snap" Kotz Flora "Flora Dor"a Dierbach Charlie "The Hook" Dierback

Texas Springs Texas Highanders Bob "Stryker" Kaplan Pete "Sidewinder" Robertson Sally "Highroller" Pendergast Phyllis "Fearless" Dunkin

