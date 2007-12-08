Ornament Lets You "Blow" on Santa's "Magic Candle" to Turn Out Your Tree Lights

When you wire this perverted Santa to your Christmas tree, you can turn out the lights with a simple blow on his "magic candle." When you want to turn the lights back on again, a push of the button on the chimney will get the job done. Sure, a device like this could be practical if you don't normally have the tree wired to a light switch, but you have to wonder whether all of the innuendo was lost on the distributor. Kind of like when your mum uses words like "erect." Available for $US24.99. [Product Page via OhGizmo]