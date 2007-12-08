When you wire this perverted Santa to your Christmas tree, you can turn out the lights with a simple blow on his "magic candle." When you want to turn the lights back on again, a push of the button on the chimney will get the job done. Sure, a device like this could be practical if you don't normally have the tree wired to a light switch, but you have to wonder whether all of the innuendo was lost on the distributor. Kind of like when your mum uses words like "erect." Available for $US24.99. [Product Page via OhGizmo]
Ornament Lets You "Blow" on Santa's "Magic Candle" to Turn Out Your Tree Lights
