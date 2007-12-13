Orb is releasing a new piece of software called Winamp Remote that will allow you to listen to your home music collection from anywhere with a Wi-Fi signal, and it won't even require you to hack your iPhone. It works completely through the web browser, letting you get to your home collection and stream it quickly and easily. You can also share songs with friends by sending them links via SMS. Check a video of it in action after the jump. It looks like a pretty awesome piece of software. Unfortunately, it'll be pretty useless away from Wi-Fi due to EDGE's notorious slowness. If (when) a 3G iPhone comes out, however, it could make waiting for iPod-classic-sized flash drives to come out a lot less painful, as you'll be able to access anything you don't have loaded on your iPhone/iPod Touch from home without much trouble at all. [Product Page via The Register]
Orb to Allow You to Stream Your Home Music Collection to any iPhone/iPod Touch
