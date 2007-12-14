Next time you open up that "past due" notice you can still feel like a bad arse with this Zeus lightning bolt letter opener. All junk mail and coupon flyers will tremble before you and your awesome power —not to mention mailmen, neighbours, kids, and small dogs (if things get out of hand). Available in solid or silver plated brass. Pricing upon request. [Product Page via Torc via Neatorama]
Open Mail Like a God
