While cramming gadgets into wristwatches isn't all that notable these days, back in the 1960's, it wasn't that easy. That's why this Kilfitt UKA 659 camerawatch is so sweet. It's a tiny analogue camera stuffed into a (relatively) stylish watch. It's the only one in existence, created as a prototype in the Munich laboratory of famed optician Heinz Kilfitt in the 60's. It has a 1.3mm-10.5mm lens, shutter speed from 1/15 sec to 1/1,000 sec, and it uses a custom film disc. This one-of-a-kind piece of history ain't cheap, but if you've got $US60,000 sitting around there'd be worse ways to blow it. [eBay via Gadget Lab]
One-of-a-Kind 1960's Camera Watch on eBay for $60,000
