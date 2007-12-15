One-of-a-Kind 1960's Camera Watch on eBay for $60,000

While cramming gadgets into wristwatches isn't all that notable these days, back in the 1960's, it wasn't that easy. That's why this Kilfitt UKA 659 camerawatch is so sweet. It's a tiny analogue camera stuffed into a (relatively) stylish watch. It's the only one in existence, created as a prototype in the Munich laboratory of famed optician Heinz Kilfitt in the 60's. It has a 1.3mm-10.5mm lens, shutter speed from 1/15 sec to 1/1,000 sec, and it uses a custom film disc. This one-of-a-kind piece of history ain't cheap, but if you've got $US60,000 sitting around there'd be worse ways to blow it. [eBay via Gadget Lab]