OLPC XO Laptop's Interface Not So Intuitive?

Another entry in the swelling mound of reports that the XO Laptop isn't so noob-friendly after all—people needing help getting 'em going doesn't spell "sweet" on the ease-of-use front. This guy saw them on 60 Minutes, thought it'd be cool for his wife and kids, but he can't get the internets working on it and is contemplating sending the second laptop to needy children too.There are other verdicts, though. Has anyone here done the G1G1 deal? What's your take on the interface? [OLPC News]